Boy and War-Robot Must Ally to Escape Brutal Overseers in ‘A Crimson Man’

In a war-torn land of man vs. robot, a young runaway slave searching for his father must ally with a broken and battle-scarred war-robot or be hunted down by his brutal overseers.

Seen through the gaze of a young boy, A Crimson Man is a story about fathers & sons, unlikely bonds, and the hidden burden veterans suffer as a cost of war. When 11-year-old runaway slave Wei Zhang finds Red -- a broken-down war robot -- he's terrified. But the unlikely pair quickly learn their only chance of survival is to work together to escape the brutal tyrants who've turned them each into slaves. More than that, they realize they've both lost everything to a war that wasn't their choice, and grow to depend on and even care for each other. Check out the sci-fi fantasy short film written and directed by Mike Pappa. IMDB page.