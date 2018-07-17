Newly Minted Yellow Veil Pictures Announces Acquisitions of LUZ And A MAN IN THE DARK

Normally the birth of a new film sales company would be left to the trades to announce. However, since all involved in Yellow Veil Pictures, Inc. are all acquaintances, some even close friends to many here at Screen Anarchy, we want to pitch in our support, and be completely transparent about it. It also helps when off the hop you already have a couple of really neat films on your roster.

Launching the company ahead of the Frontieres Co-production Market at Fantasia this coming weekend Yellow Veil already has Jenn Wexler's The Ranger and Tilman Singer's Luz on its roster. Yellow Veil Pictures have also added Man In The Dark, the debut feature film from Josh Lobo which reunites House of the Devil's AJ Bowman and Jocelin Donahue.

There is much more to discover about this new company in the press release below.

Yellow Veil Pictures, Inc. a new worldwide film sales company focusing exclusively on arthouse genre cinema launches out of the Frontières Co-Production Market at the Fantasia International Film Festival. Formed by Hugues Barbier, Ithaca Fantastik Founder and Festival Manager and Acquisitions for Raven Banner, Brooklyn Horror Film Festival founder and former Theatrical Manager of FilmRise, Justin Timms, and the former Festivals and Non-Theatrical Assistant Director of Visit Films, Joe Yanick, Co-Director of the Miskatonic Institute of Horror Studies - NYC. In addition to Barbier, Timms, and Yanick, the team has brought on Fantasia International Film Festival’s International publicist Kaila Sarah Hier to handle the company’s press and publicity. Acquired after its world premiere at the Berlinale 2018, Luz has been celebrated internationally at festivals such as BAFICI, Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival, and Fantaspoa (Best Actress winner - Luana Velis). It will make its North American premiere at the Fantasia International Film Festival in the Camera Lucida competitive section on July 20th.

“From the first image, hell even the first sound, in Luz, it’s not only Tilman’s incredible talent but also his understanding of horror cinema is cemented. We just fell in love with the movie, and we knew we had to have it. It’s frankly one of the most impressive debuts I’ve ever seen. We couldn’t have found another film to better demonstrate our mission statement,” said Joe Yanick.