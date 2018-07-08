MAKE ROOM IN HELL Trailer

The trailer for independent noir thriller Make Room in Hell is here!
Enjoy!
“Gordon Burn. A starved and tormented spirit. Battered into being on the anvil of crushing desperation. Forged in the searing white heat of cold-blooded circumstance.”
Make Room in Hell will be free online soon.
Keep up to date:
Make Room in Hell will be free of charge on those three platforms — in the meantime you can enjoy this earlier fever dream at a knockdown price: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/nomc
Contact: thelatemen@gmail.com
