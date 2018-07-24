Fifth annual Jerusalem film workshop is currently underway

The Jerusalem Film Workshop (JWF) is proud to announce the commencement of their fifth year. This year's JWF began on June 24th and will run until August 3rd. Twenty young filmmakers from around the world, including the United States, Mexico, Italy, Austria, the United Kingdom, Chile, and Poland, selected from hundreds of applicants, have been invited to Jerusalem to study filmmaking and experience local culture.

The JFW is an immersive and transformative resume building experience that gives the participants an opportunity to develop and advance their cinematography, editing, screenwriting, and directing skills as well as expand their professional network with Israel's top producers and directors, all while learning more about the country and the its culture.

The Jerusalem Film Workshop, a six week program, focuses on documentary filmmaking and will end with the premiere of five produced documentary films at the Jerusalem Film Festival. The JFW is partnering with several film festivals from around the world, who each choose a number of promising filmmakers to come to the Holy City and bring their individual styles and insights.

Jonathan Lan, an award-winning short filmmaker and JWF participant from Mexico City, says: "Meeting Jerusalem in a documentary style is an amazing experience. It's something that you cannot have in any other place in the world. Because when you do a documentary, you experience the place, you take a real taste of its people. So for me, to do it in such a mysterious city, it's having so many magical elements and putting them into a film. You make new friends from all around the world, you meet local characters, you meet professional mentors who are so experienced and so devoted to you. This workshop has a really unique approach to it, and it's very well structured. I think there is no better way to learn."

The Jerusalem Film Workshop is run by a number of Israel's brightest filmmaking talents including founders Gal Greenspan & Roi Kurland (Greenproductions Israel), director and documentary filmmaker Elad Laor (Cluster), and Adi Bar Yossef and Maya Fischer (Head of Film & TV Department at Greenproductions Israel). Mentors for the workshop include director Michal Aharonson (Grace), producer Eyal Blachson (Town on a Wire), director and cinematographer Abigail Shperber (Probation), editor Tamar Gan Zvi (How Much Love) and sound mixer Sharon Luzon (All That Remains).

The JWF is made possible thanks to the generous support of Onward Israel, the New Fund for Cinema and Television, The Jerusalem Film and TV fund, The Morris & Rosalind Goodman Family Foundation, Jewish Federations of Canada - UIA, Everline Group, Manny Margules and United King Films.