We've been fans of director David J Fernandes in these parts for quite some time now, drawn in by a string of remarkably well put together scifi thriller short films. And he's back and true to form again now with his latest effort, Binge.

A mysterious envelope arrives at Jen's door, sending her on an increasingly dangerous hunt to discover its origin.

While all we have thus far is a teaser the production values are typically top notch and I'm excited to see more. Take a look below.