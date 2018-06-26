NYAFF Coverage Weird Features Action Movies All Reviews Weird Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Contributing Editor; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
THE PREDATOR Red Band Trailer: Not Rated E For Everyone, Except For...
Shane Black's The Predator is coming to cinemas this September. Everything we have seen so far promises big action sequences and little else. With the arrival of a red band trailer now we get the promise of a few crude jokes and a better sense of the blood and gore. 
 
From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black’s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.
 
When the first trailers arrived, at least within my circles, they were greeted with cautious optimism, then down from there. Let us see if a wee bit of swearing and more blood changes our opinions. 
 
