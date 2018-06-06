TiCK: First Image From Ashlea Wessel's Canadian Horror Short

I was first drawn to the work of Canadian artist Ashlea Wessel by way of her photography. I was immediately drawn to her work in the fantasy and horror realms but the rest of her portfolio is pretty awesome.

So when I caught wind that she shared the first image from her new short film TiCK today we asked if we could share it here with you.

In a post-pandemic society, Nishiime, a vampire in hiding, is forced to make a stand when confronted with the oppressive regime who kidnapped and enslaved her family. TiCK is a short sci-fi/ horror film inspired by early Canadian colonial relations. With vampires.

Wessel is currently prepping TiCK for it's festival run. She wrote, directed and was the cinematograhper of this, her second short film. She produced it with Kevin Burke (Post No Joes Productions, 24x36: A Movie about Movie Posters).

A poster and trailer will be coming shortly, which we hope to share with you once they debut. We have included Wessel's first short film Ink below.