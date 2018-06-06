SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE: New Trailer Showcases Action, Humor And Nods to Comic Books

Sony has dropped the first full trailer for their upcoming animated feature Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse starring Shameik Moore (Dope, The Get Down) this morning. If you have not taken a moment to watch we emplore you to do so. We are really in love with this animation style with the comic book flourishes thrown in there. The action looks terrific and there is some great humor sprinkled in this new trailer as well. It looks like a very entertaining package and we are looking forward to catching it this Christmas season.

Jake Johnson (New Girl) will voice Miles’ reluctant mentor, Peter Parker, while Liev Schreiber ("Ray Donovan") playing the larger-than-life crime lord Kingpin. Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee) will play spunky, free-spirited Spider-Gwen. Moonlight Oscar winner Mahershala Ali will provide the voice for Miles’ uncle Aaron while Atlanta star Brian Tyree Henry will voice Miles’ father Jefferson. Rounding out the cast is Luna Lauren Velez ("Dexter" and "How to Get Away With Murder") as Miles’ mother Rio, and the legendary Lily Tomlin ("Grace and Frankie") as Aunt May. Into the Spider-Verse was directed Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman off of a screenplay by Phil Lord who produced with Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, partner in crime Christopher Miller and Christina Steinberg.