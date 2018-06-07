Pifan Coverage Festival Reviews Weird Videos Dramas Sci-Fi How ScreenAnarchy Works

Seattle 2018 Preview: 5 Can't Miss Picks from Week 4 of SIFF

Festivals Editor; Los Angeles, California (@RylandAldrich)
All right Seattle film fans! You've made it through all three full weeks of the Seattle International Film Fest -- but it's not over yet! We've got a few days left and a few picks left to go with them. As a refresher, here are our picks from week 1, week 2, and week 3. Now here are a few things to do on the final weekend of the fest.

Thunder Road
Jim Cummings has fans galore from his short films. His feature debut is an adaptation of one of those shorts. The short version won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance in 2016 and this feature just won the Grand Jury Prize at SXSW.

Festival previewsSeattleSIFF
