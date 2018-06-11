Seattle 2018: EIGHTH GRADE and WON'T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR? Take Top Prizes

SIFF celebrates its films and filmmakers with the Golden Space Needle Audience Awards. Selected by Festival audiences, awards are given in six categories: Best Film, Best Documentary, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Short Film. This year, over 80,000 ballots were submitted.

The 2018 Golden Space Needle Awards are created by Seattle Artist, Piper O'Neill. More about O’Neill atpiperoneill.net.

GOLDEN SPACE NEEDLE AWARD - BEST FILM

Eighth Grade, directed by Bo Burnham (USA 2018)

First runner-up: The Last Suit, directed by Pablo Solarz (Argentina/Poland/Spain/ France/Germany 2017)

Second runner-up: Champions, directed by Javier Fesser (Spain 2018)

Third runner-up: C’est la vie!, directed by Olivier Nakache, Eric Toledano (France/Canada/Belgium 2017)

Fourth runner-up: Supa Modo, directed by Likarion Wainaina (Kenya/Germany 2018)



GOLDEN SPACE NEEDLE AWARD - BEST DOCUMENTARY

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, directed by Morgan Neville (USA 2018)

First runner-up: Pick of the Litter, directed by Don Hardy Jr., Dana Nachman (USA 2017)

Second runner-up: Return to Mount Kennedy, directed by Eric Becker (USA 2018)

Third runner-up: The Most Dangerous Year, directed by Vlada Knowlton (USA 2018)

Fourth runner-up: The Russian Five, directed by Joshua Riehl (USA 2018)



GOLDEN SPACE NEEDLE AWARD - BEST DIRECTOR

Gustav Möller, The Guilty (Denmark 2018)

First runner-up: Pablo Solarz, The Last Suit (Argentina/Poland/Spain/ France/Germany 2017)

Second runner-up: Megan Griffiths, Sadie (USA 2018)

Third runner-up: Debra Granik, Leave No Trace (USA 2018)

Fourth runner-up: Albert Dupontel, See You Up There (France 2017)



GOLDEN SPACE NEEDLE AWARD - BEST ACTOR

Miguel Ángel Solá, The Last Suit (Argentina/Poland/Spain/ France/Germany 2017)

First runner-up: Jakob Cedergren, The Guilty (Denmark 2018)

Second runner-up: Ethan Hawke, First Reformed (USA 2017)

Third runner-up: Jim Cummings, Thunder Road (USA 2018)

Fourth runner-up: Ben Foster, Leave No Trace (USA 2018)



GOLDEN SPACE NEEDLE AWARD - BEST ACTRESS

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade (USA 2018)

First runner-up: Rhaechyl Walker, My Name is Myeisha (USA 2018)

Second runner-up: Sophia Mitri Schloss, Sadie (USA 2018)

Third runner-up: Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Leave No Trace (USA 2018)

Fourth runner-up: Ana Brun, The Heiresses (Paraguay/Uruguay/Germany/ Brazil/Norway/France 2018)

GOLDEN SPACE NEEDLE AWARD - BEST SHORT FILM

Emergency, directed by Carey Williams (USA 2017)

First runner-up: About the Birds and the Bees, directed by J.J. Vanhanen (Finland 2017)

Second runner-up: Wishing Box, directed by Wenli Zhang, Nan Li (USA 2017)

Third runner-up: Cats Cradle, directed by Jonathan Napolitano (USA 2018)

Fourth runner-up: Wave, directed by Benjamin Cleary, TJ O’Grady Peyton (Ireland 2017)

LENA SHARPE AWARD FOR PERSISTENCE OF VISION

Presented by Women in Film - Seattle

Dana Nachman, Pick of the Litter (USA 2017)

This award is given to the female director's film that receives the most votes in public balloting at the Festival. Lena Sharpe was co-founder and managing director of Seattle's Festival of Films by Women Directors and a KCTS-TV associate who died in a plane crash while on assignment. As a tribute to her efforts in bringing the work of women filmmakers to prominence, SIFF created this special award and asked Women in Film - Seattle to bestow it.