Sam Pollard's Documentary MAYNARD Heads to Digital Platforms Soon

Back in October 2017, we premiered the first trailer for Sam Pollard's documentary Maynard, which enjoyed its world premiere at DOC NYC the following month. Aside from a theatrical run in Atlanta, Maynard will be released by Virgil Films on iTunes and digital platforms on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. So mark your calendars accordingly!

(Our original post follows below.)

Heading for its world premiere at DOC NYC on Thursday, November 16, 2017, Maynard examines the fascinating life and legacy of Maynard Jackson. We are pleased to premiere the first trailer, which you can watch below.

Here's the festival's description: "Director Sam Pollard constructs a portrait of charismatic trailblazer Maynard Jackson, who became Atlanta’s first black mayor in 1973. The son of pastors raised in the segregated South, Jackson entered college at 14 and took office at 35. During his three-term tenure, he led the city through the traumatic Atlanta child murders and triumphantly hosted the 1996 Olympics, all while championing racial equality. Family and colleagues, including Bill Clinton, Andrew Young and Al Sharpton, tell the epic story of a dynamic leader and his legacy of honor and progress."

Director Sam Pollard (Slavery by Another Name, Sammy Davis, Jr.: I’ve Gotta Be Me, Two Trains Runnin’) was nominated for an Academy Award alongside Spike Lee for 4 Little Girls, a sobering and haunting documentary. He's also won an Emmy and four Peabody Awards.

Take a look at the trailer, which looks great. The poster just debuted at Shadow and Act. More information is available at the official site and the official Facebook page.