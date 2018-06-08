OCCÄ«SOR - A social-realistic horror film by acclaimed independent director Kasper Juhl is about to hit production and if you're a fan of Juhl's previous work, this is your chance to get in on the action!

OCCÄ«SOR is a social-realistic horror drama written and directed by Kasper Juhl, the creator of YOUR FLESH, YOUR CURSE and A GOD WITHOUT A UNIVERSE. In his new feature film we follow the lives of two destructive siblings, VALDEMAR and ALEXANDRA, as we see them manipulate and violate different people. But soon they start to hang out with a girl and things start to take an even darker turn.



Kasper Juhl on the project:

"My name is Kasper Juhl and I'm an independent filmmaker from Denmark, Scandinavia. I have been making films for as long as I can remember, and in 2012 I made my first feature film 'Sunken Danish'. It was a depraved serial killer film made for almost zero money. Since 2012 I have been constantly working on my own projects, while working in the film industry on the side. In 2013 I released my second feature film 'Madness of Many', which got a lot of attention in the underground horror community. I have since done several feature films and latest 'Your Flesh, Your Curse', which has been called 'one of the most stunning and beautiful horror films of recent years'.

Right now I'm working on my next feature film 'OCCÄ«SOR', which will be a social-realistic drama with horror elements. In the same style as my feature film 'A God Without A Universe' this will be a film focusing on its characters and their depraved behavior. And just like in 'AGWAU' the talented actor JOHANNES NYMARK will be the male main character, Valdemar. MIE GREN (also seen in Your Flesh, Your Curse & Forever) will take on the role as Valdemar's sister, Alexandra. This time I will also be working with my life-long friend Anders Norddal, who once again will be in charge of all sound and music. The film will have its world-premiere in around September.

But to make this project the way we truly want to, wee need your help!

The money raised will help finance equipment, catering, travel costs, costume, effects, props, scenography etc. For every single donation we will give something back to you. It takes time to make a film, which we really learned the hard way during 'Your Flesh, Your Curse', so therefore all the perks are something you won't have to wait too long to get.

CONTRIBUTE TO THE FILM AND YOU WILL ALWAYS BE A PART OF THE PROJECT!"