Neuchatel 2018: Shining a Spotlight on Swiss Fantasy

As the 6th July opening of the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival fast approaches, the festival continues to announce additions to its already promising programme.

Shining a spotlight on local productions with an eye on finding a new generation of Swiss fantastic filmmakers, the festival has today unveiled its 'Amazing Switzerland' selection of five home-grown films. In addition to those features, NIFFF will also host a ‘Swiss Shorts’ Competition and a fun ‘Carte Blanche’ selection of 80s horror chosen by Swiss director and producer, Lionel Baier.

Full details from today’s announcement can be found below:

AMAZING SWITZERLAND

Designed as an overview of the best fantasy (or related genres) films produced in the country, AMAZING SWITZERLAND will be comprised of 5 exciting titles, including 1 world premiere (CURRY WESTERN from Kamal Musale), and 1 Swiss premiere (KATRINA’S DREAM from the Bischofberger brothers)!

Blue My Mind - Lisa Brühlmann, 2017

Katrina’s Dream - Mirko & Dario Bischofberger, 2018, Swiss premiere

Tiere - Greg Zglinski, 2017

Curry Western - Kamal Musale, 2018, World Premiere

Sicilian Ghost Story - Fabio Grassadonia & Antonio Piazza, 2017

SWISS SHORTS – Swiss fantastic short films competition

A flagship programme at the festival, the SSA/Suissimage competition takes the pulse of a new generation of Swiss filmmakers. The 8 selected films include 2 anticipated world premieres (PROCHAIN TOUR and SOY TU PAPÁ), as well as 2 Swiss premieres (CRÉPUSCULE and COYOTE). More evidence that the fantasy genre is among the most explored by this new generation.

Crépuscule - Pauline Jeanbourquin, 2018, Swiss premiere

Das Mädchen im Schnee - Dennis Ledergerber, 2018

Living Like Heta - Bianca Caderas, Isabella Luu & Kerstin Zemp, 2017

Prochain tour - Valentin Graff & Jonas Lacôte, 2018, World premiere

Coyote - Lorenz Wunderle, 2018

Intervention in einer Bank - Matthias Sahli, 2017

Ooze - Kilian Vilim, 2017

Soy tu papá - Garrick J. Lauterbach, 2018, World premiere

CARTE BLANCHE TO A SWISS CELEBRITY – LIONEL BAIER

Lionel Baier has become a central figure of Swiss cinema thanks to his films, his work as producer, and his position as the director of the film department at the ECAL (École cantonale d’art de Lausanne). He has chosen 3 unmissable pop cultural objects that encapsulate his references.

A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 2: Freddy’s Revenge - Jack Sholder, 1985

Cujo - Lewis Teague, 1983

Litan: la cité des spectres verts - Jean-Pierre Mocky, 1982