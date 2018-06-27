MANDY: Nicolas Cage Hunts Crazy Evil in Trailer For Panos Cosmatos' Shocker

The less that is said about this trailer for Panos Cosmatos' latest movie Mandy the better you are off. Really, we do not think we can say anything that will adequately prepare for the vivid glory that awaits you below. Nicolas Cage starts with a homemade axe and ends with a chainsaw. Yes, really.

The quiet life of devoted couple Red (Nicolas Cage) and Mandy (Andrea Riseborough) takes a dark and bizarre turn when a nightmarish cult and their maniacal leader (Linus Roache) seek to possess Mandy…body and soul. A shocking assault on the innocent pair leads to a spiraling, surreal, bloody rampage of all out, mind-altering vengeance.