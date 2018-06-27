Sundance Coverage Indie News Superhero Movies Comedies Hollywood News How ScreenAnarchy Works

MANDY: Nicolas Cage Hunts Crazy Evil in Trailer For Panos Cosmatos' Shocker

Contributing Editor; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
2
 Sign-In to Vote
MANDY: Nicolas Cage Hunts Crazy Evil in Trailer For Panos Cosmatos' Shocker
The less that is said about this trailer for Panos Cosmatos' latest movie Mandy the better you are off. Really, we do not think we can say anything that will adequately prepare for the vivid glory that awaits you below. Nicolas Cage starts with a homemade axe and ends with a chainsaw. Yes, really. 
 
The quiet life of devoted couple Red (Nicolas Cage) and Mandy (Andrea Riseborough) takes a dark and bizarre turn when a nightmarish cult and their maniacal leader (Linus Roache) seek to possess Mandy…body and soul. A shocking assault on the innocent pair leads to a spiraling, surreal, bloody rampage of all out, mind-altering vengeance. 
2
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

More about Mandy

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2018 ScreenAnarchy LLC.