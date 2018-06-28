LIFECHANGER: Here's The First Trailer And New Poster From Justin McConnell's New Horror Flick

Local lad Justin McConnell, a friend of mine and to the others in the Candian cadre of Screen Anarchy, is one of the hardest working people I know from the film industry. Thing is, he is always working on someone else's productions. So we are left waiting, and waiting, and waiting for McConnell to get back into the director's chair and deliver us another feature film.

Lo and behold, with the announcement of the final wave of Fantasia in Montreal and complete lineup of Arrow Video FrightFest in London it looks like we Canadians and our Briton cousins will be among the first to see McConnell's new film Lifechanger.

Directed by Justin McConnell (Broken Mile, Skull World), the film follows “a murderous shape-shifter on a blood-soaked mission to make things right with the woman he loves”

McConnell passed along the first trailer and poster for his new film. By all apperances he has taken toxic relationships and their fallout and placed them smack in the middle of a horror setting, and it looks very good indeed.

Lifechanger stars Lora Burke (Poor Agnes), Jack Foley, Elitsa Bako (Antiviral), Sam James White (Trailer Park Boys), Rachel Vanduzer, Steve Kasan and Bill Oberst Jr. (3 From Hell).