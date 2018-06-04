Have Your Say: Sitting Through The End Credits Because The Music Is So Good...

Not everyone is inclined to watch the end credits of a film. Many broadcasting channels even cut them off, a practice I find frown-worthy to say the least. But sometimes a film ends and even though there's no after-joke or something, you just sit and let the soundtrack flow over you.It's a great feeling actually; I love movie scores, and when you're still caught up in a film's atmosphere, having a few minutes of rest with the soundtrack enveloping you can have quite an impact.So, what is a movie that you tend to sit through the credits because of the score?Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!!(NOTE: Kindly think of thescore while reading the following.)This topic was borrowed from Jessica Richardson, with her permission. ;-)