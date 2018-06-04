Jeonju Coverage Dramas Indie Videos Indie Features Teaser Trailers How ScreenAnarchy Works

Have Your Say: Sitting Through The End Credits Because The Music Is So Good...

Contributing Editor; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Have Your Say: Sitting Through The End Credits Because The Music Is So Good...
Not everyone is inclined to watch the end credits of a film. Many broadcasting channels even cut them off, a practice I find frown-worthy to say the least. But sometimes a film ends and even though there's no after-joke or something, you just sit and let the soundtrack flow over you.

It's a great feeling actually; I love movie scores, and when you're still caught up in a film's atmosphere, having a few minutes of rest with the soundtrack enveloping you can have quite an impact.

So, what is a movie that you tend to sit through the credits because of the score?
Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!!


(NOTE: Kindly think of the Pirates of the Caribbean score while reading the following.)
This topic was borrowed from Jessica Richardson, with her permission. ;-)


