Friday One Sheet: TERMINAL And The Neon Demon

Neon has been exceedingly popular in poster design as of late. I am not saying that Nicolas Winding Refn's Only God Forgives (and follow on posters for Drive and The Neon Demon) started the recent trend (remember the lovely poster for Old Boy?), but it is as good a place as any to start looking.

Either in type face, or framing a character, or a distribution company and logo, our collective love for seedy, mid-to-late 20th century signage lives on in key art design.

So, here is a poster from Thailand for a Margot Robbie noir, Terminal, that positions her character, in vivid, Blade Runner (the grand-daddy of neon atmosphere, by the way) inspired red overcoat (albeit lacking fur), as the literal key to the movie via a neon key-hole. Brandishing a tiny pistol, she confidently stands amongst the sex (above) and drugs (left and right).

The title below her, is, of course, in a skinny neon font.