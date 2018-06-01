Fangoria Options Grady Hendrix's SATANIC PANIC Horror Comedy Spec

Satanic Panic, a spec from author and consumate gentleman Grady Hendrix. The author of Horrorstor, My Best Friend's Exorcism and Paperbacks From Hell, Hendrix wrote the spec with his Mohawk co-writer Ted Geoghegan many blood moons before they collaborated on Geoghegan's latest film. Tremendous news this morning from Deadline . Cinestate horror shingle Fangoria has optioned, a spec from author and consumate gentleman Grady Hendrix. The author ofand, Hendrix wrote the spec with hisco-writer Ted Geoghegan many blood moons before they collaborated on Geoghegan's latest film.

It’s an After Hours-esque dark comedy in a supernatural setting. A pizza delivery girl at the end of her financial rope has to fight for her life — and her tips — when her last order of the night turns out to be high society Satanists in need of a virgin sacrifice.

Cinestate will push Satanic Panic through their new horror shingle, the recently revived Fangoria. Geoghegan was going to direct the film at one point but the search is on for a new director now. Cinestate's Dallas Sonnier and Amanda Presmyk will produce with Aperture Entertainment’s Adam Goldworm. Fangoria's Editor-in-Chief Phil Nobile Jr. will be and executive producer.