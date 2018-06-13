DUMBO: Watch The Teaser For Tim Burton's Live Action Film

The teaser trailer for Tim Burton's live action version of Disney's Dumbo flew into town this morning. You will find it below.

It is predictably gorgeous to look at, Burton being one of the top visionary directors of his era. Other than his enormous ears I appreciate how beautiful and expressive Dumbo's eyes are. They were always a key part of the little fella's expressiveness in the original animated film. And we are given a tease of his flying ability right at the end.

Dumbo opens in cinemas on March 29, 2019.