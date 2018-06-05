Cinepocalypse 2018: EMPATHY INC. Trailer, Ambition in Tech Creates a VR Nightmare

Coming courtesy of a Bloody Disgusting exclusive, the first trailer has premiered for Yedidya Gorsetman's micro-budget techno-thriller, Empathy, Inc., which will have its World Premiere at Cinepocalypse on June 24, 2018.

The film, which was shot in and around new York on a shoestring budget, follows an investor in a VR startup who discovers that the reality the company provides may not be as virtual as advertised.

Starring Zack Robidas, Kathy Searle, Eric Berryman, and Jay Klaitz, it features a wonderfully unique, black and white aesthetic that feels nostalgic and haunting all at once.

Empathy, Inc. is the second film from Yedidya Gorsetman, writer Mark Leidner, and producer Josh Itzkowitz.

Check out the trailer below: