ATLANTA's Hiro Murai in Talks to Direct Thriller MAN ALIVE

Deadline is reporting that Hiro Murai, director of episodes of Atlanta and Childish Gambino's latest video This Is America, is in talks to direct his debut feature film, Man Alive.

The script was bought off of a spec from Joe Greenberg and has been rewritten by It Follows' David Robert Mitchell.

Man Alive covers the events following the invasion of earth by an alien species, when a man faced with isolation and loneliness in order to survive realizes he might not be alone after all.

Photo: Curtis Baker/FX