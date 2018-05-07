Toronto Japanese 2018: DESTINY: THE TALE OF KAMAKURA Trailer Enchants

Recently, my colleague Andrew Mack wrote about the upcoming Toronto Japanese Film Festival and its just-announced lineup. We've got a trailer for the opening night film, Destiny: The Tale of Kamakura, that is simply enchanting.

Directed by Yamazaki Takashi, it revolves around a mystery novelist / detective and his new wife. She is surprised to learn that they will be living in a town that is filled with weird, mystical, though basically friendly, creatures. But then something drastic happens, and the detective must put his skills to very personal use.

The film opened in Japan last December and opens in Hong Kong later this week, on Thursday, May 10.

It will make its Canadian premiere at the festival, which kicks on June 7. Read Mack's post in detail here. Watch the trailer below.