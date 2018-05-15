SICK FOR TOYS: First Trailer For Christmas Time Horror

David Del Rio's feature film debut, the Christmas-time horror Sick For Toys, is up for grabs at the Marche du Film this week. To draw in potential rights buyers the first trailer was released this week. You will find it below.

Sick For Toys tells the story of Roy, who accepts an invitation to have Christmas dinner with a beautiful and strangely alluring woman. Once at dinner, he realizes that his date and her oddball brother are not what they seem & he soon ends up fighting for his life.

Sick For Toys is also the first feature length film co-written by Justin Xavier and James Andrew Oster. American Horror Story's John Paul Burkhart stars as the oddball brother, Edward.