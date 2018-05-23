Raven Banner Reaches CLIMAX With Gasper Noe's Latest

There is no doubt that Gasper Noe is one of the World's more notorious filmmakers. The provocateur's latest film Climax premiered at Cannes, ushering a handful of walkouts during screenings, far less than the director had presumed it would have. Still, the film did walk away with the Cicae Art Cinema Award, winning the Director's Fortnight section last week.

Our friends from the Canadian sales and distribution outfit Raven Banner Entertainment were not among those who walked out their screenings and are willing to take a chance and see how Canadians will deal with Noe's latest decent into Hell. They have picked up Climax for Canadian theatrical distribution later this year.