Contributing Editor; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Raven Banner Reaches CLIMAX With Gasper Noe's Latest
There is no doubt that Gasper Noe is one of the World's more notorious filmmakers. The provocateur's latest film Climax premiered at Cannes, ushering a handful of walkouts during screenings, far less than the director had presumed it would have. Still, the film did walk away with the Cicae Art Cinema Award, winning the Director's Fortnight section last week. 
 
Our friends from the Canadian sales and distribution outfit Raven Banner Entertainment were not among those who walked out their screenings and are willing to take a chance and see how Canadians will deal with Noe's latest decent into Hell. They have picked up Climax for Canadian theatrical distribution later this year. 
 
Raven Banner has snapped up Canadian rights to Gaspar Noe’s award winning film, Climax. at the Cannes Film Festival. The widely acclaimed Directors’ Fortnight film took top honours, earning the Art Cinema Award. 
 
Written and directed by Noé, the film stars Sofia Boutella (Atomic Blonde) and follows a young dance troupe who descend into madness after they are all drugged at a celebration. 
 
Climax is an exhilarating descent into hell,” stated Raven Banner’s Managing Partner, Michael Paszt, “We look forward to taking Canadian audiences down the rabbit hole.”
 
Raven Banner’s Paszt and Annick Mahnert negotiated the deal with Fanny Beauville of Wild Bunch. 
 
The indie distributor is expected to release the movie in theaters later this year alongside A24, who acquired U.S. rights. 
 
The film is produced by Edouard Weil, Vincent Maraval, Richard Grandpierre and Michel Merkt, and co-produced by Les Cinémas de la Zone, Artémis Productions and VICE Studios. Danny Gabai and Eddy Moretti Executive Produced for VICE Studios, who helped financed.
