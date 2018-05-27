Lighthouse International Film Festival 2018 Unveils Line Up, 100+ Films

The Festival’s Narrative Centerpiece film is MADELINE’S MADELINE, the latest feature from dynamic director Josephine Decker. The acclaimed film received rave reviews out of its Sundance premiere and features a breathtaking debut of Helena Howard as a teenager who has become an integral part of a prestigious physical theater troupe. When the workshop's ambitious director (Molly Parker) pushes the teenager to weave her rich interior world and troubled history with her mother (Miranda July) into their collective art, the lines between performance and reality begin to blur. The resulting battle between imagination and appropriation rips out of the rehearsal space and through all three women’s lives. A stunning film, one of the year’s best, MADELINE’S MADELINE will screen on June 8 at the Long Beach Island Foundation for the Arts and Sciences with Josephine Decker participating in a Q&A following the screening.

Closing the 2018 Festival will be ANOTE’S ARK, a documentary about the low-lying Pacific nation of Kiribati, which faces a daunting challenge: imminent annihilation from sea-level rise. As Anote Tong, Kiribati’s President, races to find a way to protect his nation’s people set against the backdrop of international climate negotiations and the fight to recognize climate displacement as an urgent human rights issue, Anote’s personal struggle to save his nation is intertwined with the extraordinary fate of Sermary, a young mother of six, who decides to migrate her family to New Zealand. At stake are the survival of Sermary’s family, the iKiribati people, and 4,000 years of iKiribati culture. In closing the 2018 Festival with the film, LIFF continues its dialogue on global climate change, particularly with regard to rising sea levels, an issue that is of particular sensitivity to LIFF’s audience following the devastation incurred on LBI following Hurricane Sandy in 2012. ANOTE’S ARK will screen on June 10 at the Long Beach Island Foundation for the Arts and Sciences.

The Lighthouse International Film Festival is proud to announce the inclusion of Sundance and Rotterdam Audience Award Winner THE GUILTY, New Jersey-subject and Hot Docs award-winner 306 HOLLYWOOD and Sundance Special Jury Prize winner CRIME + PUNISHMENT. Additionally, its Storytellers category will more than double in size, recognizing the increased importance of episodic content.

The Festival is also proud to announce the selected writers for the third edition of its WRITE BY THE BEACH writers’ retreat program for female filmmakers and screenwriters. The 2018 writers that will participate in a week of writing on LBI prior to and encompassing the Festival are Sharon E. Cooper, Anne Hu and Rose Schimm. WRITE BY THE BEACH is a program designed to foster female writers’ creativity by providing a motivating environment for writing, professional mentorship and dynamic inspiration from participating Festival filmmakers – the Festival has 47 works with female directors in the 2018 lineup.