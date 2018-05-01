LA Asian Coverage All Interviews Movie Posters Documentaries All News How ScreenAnarchy Works

LA Asian Pacific Film Fest 2018: Exclusive Trailer for AUGUST AT AKIKO'S

Christopher Makoto Yogi's feature debut August at Akiko's debuted this past winter at Rotterdam and received rave reviews. Next up is a stop at the LA Asian Pacific Film Fest this weekend and we've got the world premiere of the trailer for you ahead of that. The film stars musican/artist Alex Zhang Hungtai.

This hybrid documentary/fiction film follows Alex Zhang Hungtai, an internationally known, globetrotting musician who spent his formative years in Hawai'i. Having lived abroad for close to a decade, Alex decides that it is time to return home to reconnect with roots and a family history he never took the time to understand.

