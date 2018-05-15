Have Your Say: What's Your Favorite CGI-Animated Character?

This weekend Avengers: Infinity War
lumbered further across the Earth, spreading shock and dismay in its path while picking up a cool billion dollars. Who says nihilism doesn't pay? Seriously, I think I haven't felt such a "disturbance in the Force" since Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan
kicked an entire generation of nerds in their emotional nuts. That pain only lasted a few years though, and I'm sure the beancounters over at Marvel are plotting a few glorious returns next year. Ah well...
I was tempted to have this week's topic be about character deaths, but I couldn't work out a way which wouldn't turn it into a spoiler-fest. Therefore, I'll focus on another thing which caught my attention: how magnificently Thanos worked as a character. It would have been easy to just have him be a lumbering villain, a purple hulk, but the Russo brothers (and an army of wizards) managed a lot more with the role, and its portrayal. I was much impressed, and that doesn't happen as often any more as when I was twelve.
So, what is your favorite CGI character ever? And do you like him/her/it best because of the reality of the effect, or because of the character's role in the story?
Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!!
