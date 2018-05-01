Have Your Say: What Are You Looking Forward To, This Summer Season?

Is it me, or is this year's blockbuster season seriously front-loaded? After an incredible hype, Avengers: Infinity War
landed with a massive thud, obliterating box office records everywhere. Rampage
seemed like ultimate summer fare, but was wisely programmed a few weeks ago to find some space for itself. Tomb Raider
and the new Pacific Rim
got there even earlier. Deadpool 2
is just around the corner, and ooh! Is that a new Star Wars
film I spot? So that's May in the bag...
So the big blockbuster movies everyone's been waiting for are either out already, or will premiere in May. What does that leave to look forward to for the summer blockbuster season? June, July, August?
Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!!
(And that's Jaws up there, as that film is widely considered to be the one which made "blockbuster" a household term...)
