Have Your Say: What Are You Looking Forward To, This Summer Season?

Contributing Editor; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Is it me, or is this year's blockbuster season seriously front-loaded? After an incredible hype, Avengers: Infinity War landed with a massive thud, obliterating box office records everywhere. Rampage seemed like ultimate summer fare, but was wisely programmed a few weeks ago to find some space for itself. Tomb Raider and the new Pacific Rim got there even earlier. Deadpool 2 is just around the corner, and ooh! Is that a new Star Wars film I spot? So that's May in the bag...

So the big blockbuster movies everyone's been waiting for are either out already, or will premiere in May. What does that leave to look forward to for the summer blockbuster season? June, July, August?

Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!!


(And that's Jaws up there, as that film is widely considered to be the one which made "blockbuster" a household term...)

