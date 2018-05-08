Have Your Say: Shakespeare in Film

The thirdfilm is still making waves, showing there is plenty of life in the franchise yet. Fun interactions between likable characters do not grow old.Wit has been a staple of the MCU so far. One of my favorite moments in the firstis when Tony Stark and Thor meet for the first time, pissed off at each other over who should take Thor's brother Loki as prisoner. The archaic-sounding Thor tells Tony "You have no idea what you are dealing with..." and Tony responds: "Uh, Shakespeare in The Park? Doth mother know you weareth her drapes?"That got a laugh out of me. Still, let it not be said that the works of Shakespeare are made to mock. The old bard's writings have been hugely influential to... well, all sorts of storytelling which came after, including film (and definitely including Marvel Comics),So let that be the question of the week: what is your favorite film which is either directly based on Shakespeare's work, or obviously HEAVILY Influenced by it?Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!!