Have Your Say: Machinima

While I don't have anywhere near as much time for it as I used to, I do play videogames once in a while. The one my kids have recently been urging me to join isand so far all three of us have been enjoying the shit out of it. The game's building mechanics combined with its cartoonish graphics make it a classic, and it will take a while before I tire of it, I wager.When you've played it a long time (and are quite good), you get rewarded with new 'skins', appearances to dress up your player character with. One of the highest of these skins is called 'John Wick', because he looks exactly like... well... you've guessed it.All your characters can learn dance moves too, and one of those moves is the 'wiggle'. So a Dutch YouTuber by the name of 'Vogeljongen' put one and one together, discovered that sometimes the sum is indeed greater than its parts, and put a videoclip online about "John Wiggle". Everyone in the Dutch player community now knows the John Wiggle song, and it is heard on schools throughout the country. I've included the video below, and while it is in Dutch without English subs, just wait for the chorus and try to get it out of your head afterwards.John. Wiggle. Wiggle-wiggle-wiggle-wiggle...Films and clips made by using videogame engines are called "Machinima", and they are a fairly recent phenomenon. The oldest examples are just over twenty years old, with people tweakingfootage to tell a narrative. Later, games likeallowed players to extensively edit car chases to their hearts' content, including different camera angles, slo-mo, and effects. And who can forget thesong contests, the fantastically over-the-topfight choreographies by (the late) Monty Oum, or the clips made by those magnificent people who discovered that you could render thousands of saved races simultaneously in thegames?So let us make Machinima the subject of the week, and I've included a couple odf the examples mentioned above. What's your favorite Machinima? Have you ever dabbled in making them yourself? Are you fororChime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!!