First BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Trailer Electrifies

Contributing Editor; New England (@m_galgana)
I don't know about you, but I'm a Queen fan, and when I first heard that fantastic actor Rami Malek (Buster's Mal HeartMr. Robot) was cast as Freddie Mercury, I was PUMPED. What a perfect choice. Of course, I didn't know how perfect this inspired piece of casting was until the first official trailer dropped today over on Queen's YouTube page.

My God.

Listen to the voice, the music, the electrifying sound design as you watch the trailer below. Then tell me that there's anyone one else on this Earth who should be playing Freddie Mercury. (Okay, MAYBE Sasha Baron Cohen, MAYBE.)

In any case, the film is coming out this fall, just in time for Oscar season, but November can't come fast enough. I want to see this one now! Damn you, movie gods!

Well, what do you think? Am I nuts or are you as excited as I am to see this biopic unfold with one of the greatest actors of our generation leading the film? Tell us what you think in the comments below!

Bohemian RhapsodyRami MalekBryan SingerJustin HaytheAnthony McCartenPeter MorganStephen J. RiveleChristopher WilkinsonAidan GillenMike MyersLucy BoyntonBiographyDramaMusic
