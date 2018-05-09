Exclusive CARTER & JUNE Clip: Spencer Deals With It

To paraphrase the great band Devo, when a problem comes along, you must deal with it. And that's exactly what Spencer (Timothy Omundson) does in our exclusive clip from Carter & June, heading to theaters on May 18, 2018.

As you might imagine, based on that title alone, the film revolves around Carter (Michael Raymond-James, The Finest Hours) and June (Samaire Armstrong (Entourage, The OC, Dirty Sexy Money), but it's clear Omundson (Psych, Judging Amy) will also play a key role.

Nicholas Kalikow directed. The synopsis describes Carter & June thusly: "Inventive blackmail schemes, flamboyant gangsters, power politics, greed, evangelicals and sex collide in this action packed dark comedy heist."

The clip, which you can watch below, certainly gives us a good taste of what's in store. The trailer, also viewable below, gives an overview. Enjoy!