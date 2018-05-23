DISENCHANTMENT: Our First Look at Matt Groening's New Animated Series on Netflix

It can be argued that few animators have had as much of a cultural impact in the World as much as Matt Groening has. And he's done that by and large with just two television series, The Simpsons and Futurama. Groening has a new series Disenchantment coming up on Netflix on August 17th and we have been given our first look at the central character Bean and her sidekicks, Elfo and Luci. You will find four images below the official statement.

In Disenchantment, viewers will be whisked away to the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland, where they will follow the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo, and her personal demon Luci. Along the way, the oddball trio will encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools. The series will feature the voice talents of Abbi Jacobson (“Bean”), Nat Faxon (“Elfo”) and Eric Andre (“Luci”), along with John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery. Animation is being done by Rough Draft Studios (Futurama).

The ten episode series Disenchantment airs on Netflix on August 17th.