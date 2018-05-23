Cannes Coverage Weird News All Interviews Horror Movies Festival Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

DISENCHANTMENT: Our First Look at Matt Groening's New Animated Series on Netflix

Contributing Editor; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
2
 Sign-In to Vote
DISENCHANTMENT: Our First Look at Matt Groening's New Animated Series on Netflix
It can be argued that few animators have had as much of a cultural impact in the World as much as Matt Groening has. And he's done that by and large with just two television series, The Simpsons and Futurama. Groening has a new series Disenchantment coming up on Netflix on August 17th and we have been given our first look at the central character Bean and her sidekicks, Elfo and Luci. You will find four images below the official statement. 
 
In Disenchantment, viewers will be whisked away to the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland, where they will follow the misadventures of hard-drinking young princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo, and her personal demon Luci. Along the way, the oddball trio will encounter ogres, sprites, harpies, imps, trolls, walruses, and lots of human fools.
 
The series will feature the voice talents of Abbi Jacobson (“Bean”), Nat Faxon (“Elfo”) and Eric Andre (“Luci”), along with John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery. Animation is being done by Rough Draft Studios (Futurama). 
The ten episode series Disenchantment airs on Netflix on August 17th. 
2
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

More from Around the Web

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2018 ScreenAnarchy LLC.