Cannes Coverage Weird Videos Zombie Movies Documentaries Indie Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Crowdfund This: Season Two of THE EYESLICER Will Be So Good They'll Write Their Own Penultimate Headline, Thank You Very Much

U.S. Editor; Los Angeles, California (@benumstead)
1
 Sign-In to Vote
Crowdfund This: Season Two of THE EYESLICER Will Be So Good They'll Write Their Own Penultimate Headline, Thank You Very Much

If you are a curiously twitchy reader, one who likes their cinema and television jarring and jangling, you may already be in the know on the madcap brilliance of DIY web show The Eyeslicer a DIY. Devised by indie film radicals Vanessa McDonnell and Dan Schoenbrun, this topsy-turvy variety show features a stew of frothy weirdness from the backyards of artists... artists who strive for a community that can reach across all class systems and ethnic backgrounds for a firm grip on inclusion. Now, they're going for season two.

Winding down on their Kickstarter in the coming week, Season two not only looks to be a great mark up from season one in terms of wackness, but by including the Radical Film Fund aspect of the project, a marvelous way to experiment further with new economic ideas such as flex-sustainable, collaborative and equatable filmmaking. 

ps

It's also a damn fine example of how to do a crowdfunding page that will gently lean turn towards your audience and kindly make their intentions clear... which we appreciate very much! 

 
1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
DIY filmmakingindie filmmakingkickstarterregional filmmakingthe eyeslicer
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2018 ScreenAnarchy LLC.