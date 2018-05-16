Crowdfund This: Season Two of THE EYESLICER Will Be So Good They'll Write Their Own Penultimate Headline, Thank You Very Much

If you are a curiously twitchy reader, one who likes their cinema and television jarring and jangling, you may already be in the know on the madcap brilliance of DIY web show The Eyeslicer a DIY. Devised by indie film radicals Vanessa McDonnell and Dan Schoenbrun, this topsy-turvy variety show features a stew of frothy weirdness from the backyards of artists... artists who strive for a community that can reach across all class systems and ethnic backgrounds for a firm grip on inclusion. Now, they're going for season two.

Winding down on their Kickstarter in the coming week, Season two not only looks to be a great mark up from season one in terms of wackness, but by including the Radical Film Fund aspect of the project, a marvelous way to experiment further with new economic ideas such as flex-sustainable, collaborative and equatable filmmaking.

It's also a damn fine example of how to do a crowdfunding page that will gently lean turn towards your audience and kindly make their intentions clear... which we appreciate very much!