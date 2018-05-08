Cannes 2018: First Look at Nicolas Cage in BETWEEN WORLDS, Obsessed With His Dead Wife

Our first look at Nicolas Cage in Between Worlds reveals an exhausted man, and no wonder. Cage stars with Franka Potente and Penelope Mitchell in the mysterious thriller. Here's the official synopsis, which explains his expression and body posture above.

"At a way station on a lonely highway, a man obsessed with the death of his wife and daughter meets Julie (Potente), a spiritually gifted woman who enlists him in a desperate attempt to recover the lost soul of her comatose daughter, Billie (Mitchell). Billie suddenly awakens in Joe's presence, but she's not herself -- her body has been taken over by another soul: Joe's dead wife, who has returned to settle her unfinished business with the living."

Ah! We've got a potent supernatural premise and a terrific resource in the acting abilities of Cage and Potente. The great thing about Cage, of course, is that we never know when he's about to explode, so he's kinda like watching a ticking time bomb on screen.

The film was written, directed, and produced by Maria Pulera. It's making its debut for buyers at Cannes Market this week.