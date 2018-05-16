Blu-ray Review: CYBORG Kicks its Way Home

Shout Factory's new release of Cannon Films' Cyborg is likely the best the film has ever looked since it's initial theatrical release. As a fan of most of Cannon's canon, I'm sad to say that 1989's Cyborg didn't do it for me, story or acting wise, but even typing that feels silly, as Cannon weren't usually known for fantastic acting or scripts. The Blu-ray sure does look great, however, and the sound is just fine for a film like this one. Let's face it: Cyborg was never made to win an Oscar.

Written and directed by B-movie king Albert Pyun, who was credited as Kitty Chalmers on the screenplay, Cyborg stars everyone's favorite kickboxer, Jean-Claude Van Damme, as he kicks and screams his way through a post-apocalyptic hellscape. You see, he's taken it upon himself to help a cyborg get to Atlanta from New York, where the cyborg can deliver important information that will help save mankind from the deadly plague that's ravaged America.

The story is quite heavy on action, with an emphasis on shirtless fighting, wet, rippled muscles and lots of manly screaming. If you enjoy that, then definitely pick up Shout Factory's Cyborg Blu-ray release.

As always, Shout Factory does this film justice with the bonus features. While a bit long, the interviews with Pyun and editor Sheldon Lettich from Mark Hartley’s entertaining documentary Electric Boogloo: The Wild, Untold Story of Cannon Films were illuminating and often made me laugh. (Check out that excellent doc for lots of wild tales on the making of Cannon's roster of work.) I was particularly horrified to learn that Van Damme had been given carte blanche to create his own edit of the film, which has apparently never surfaced. That's probably for the best.

Bonus Features

NEW 4K Scan From The Original Film Elements

NEW Audio Commentary With Writer/Director Albert Pyun

NEW A Ravaged Future – The Making Of CYBORG – Featuring Interviews With Writer/Director Albert Pyun, Actors Vincent Klyn, Deborah Richter, and Terrie Batson, Director Of Photography Philip Alan Waters, and Editor Rozanne Zingale

NEW Shoestring Fantasy – The Effects Of CYBORG – Featuring Interviews With Visual Effects Supervisor Gene Warren Jr., Go-Motion Technician Christopher Warren, and Rotoscope Artist Bret Mixon

Extended Interviews From Mark Hartley’s Documentary ELECTRIC BOOGALOO: THE WILD, UNTOLD STORY OF CANNON FILMS With Writer/Director Albert Pyun and Sheldon Lettich

Theatrical Trailer

Still Gallery

To see a clip from the film, order from Shout Factory, or read more, click here.