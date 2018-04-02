Zoe and the Astronaut's Ian Reddington goes West

Ian Reddington, who stars in Eke Chukwu's Zoe and the Astronaut, will be starring alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly in this years upcoming Western: The Sisters Brothers, directed by BAFTA Award Winning Director Jacques Audiard (Rust and Bone, A Prophet).

The indie feature is based on Patrick deWitt’s novel of the same name and follows the story of two brothers — Eli and Charlie Sisters — who are hired to kill a prospector who has stolen from their boss. The story takes place in Oregon in 1851.

"The Sisters Brothers" is Audiard’s follow-up to his Palme d’Or winning “Dheepan,” which premiered at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival. The Noir Western will be Audiard's first film shot completely in English and also stars Rutger Hauer and Riz Ahmed.