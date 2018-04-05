Watch Nguyen Ahn-Nguyen's Impressive Scifi Short HYPERLIGHT

Vietnamese-Canadian director Nguyen Ahn-Nguyen has graced these pages a few times now with a string of very impressive short films showcasing his striking technical abilities and strength with character. And both of those elements are in play once again with his latest effort, Hyperlight.

Set in a near future where faster than light travel has just been achieved the film is a tense character piece bolstered by truly impressive visuals, some of which are the work of skilled VFX artists and some of which were built the good old fashioned way in real life. Nguyen has an undeniable aesthetic to his work at this point, one that bodes well for a future move in to features but for the time being check out his latest short - freshly premiered at Short Of The Week - down below.