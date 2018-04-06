Universal Cable Productions and Ground Control Team Up In Search of Fresh Talent

For any and all readers who think they could become ‘filmmakers of tomorrow’, it’s worth taking note of a partnership between Universal Cable Productions (Mr. Robot, Suits) and Scott Glassgold’s Ground Control (The Beyond, Prospect). Having teamed up to form a Film Lab, the two production companies now set out to find innovative storytellers and undiscovered talent.

If you have a visionary concept, you’re over 18 and eligible to work in the United States, you are welcomed to submit a calling card and a pitch by May 18:

To be considered for the initiative those interested are asked to submit an original short film (or another original visual presentation of any genre) of up to ten minutes in length that represents their directorial/visual style, as well as a concept for an original television project.

Selected participants may have the opportunity to pitch their original television concept to the development team behind UCP’s stable of premium dramas including the Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning Mr. Robot and the Golden Globe nominated series The Sinner, and the Ground Control creative team.

More information, rules, and application forms can be found by visiting the online submission portal.