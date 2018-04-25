Overlook Coverage Hollywood Features Hollywood Reviews Festival Features All Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works

THE RESTAURANT: Watch Cannes Exclusive Trailer Horror Comedy

Contributing Editor; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
As we near the Marche du Film at the Cannes Film Festival next month promotion of films up for sales and distribution has picked up as well. Screen Anarchy is pleased to present the Cannes trailer for Eric Ford Holevinski's feature film debut, the horror comedy The Restaurant
 
Andy made a deal with a demon. He manages a small but ambitious Italian eatery called Scoppa. The demon's black magic lures patrons to the restaurant; in return, Andy feeds guests to the demon, who dwells in the basement. It was all going smoothly, business was booming, reviews were glowing... Until the busboy found out.
 
The Restaurant was picked up by sales agents Devilworks. They also made the new poster you see to the left and below. They will be sharing Holevinski's film with potential buyers and distributors next month. 
 
Eric T. FordMark TurnerAnthony MisianoMatthew Thomas BurdaByron ClohessyComedyHorror
