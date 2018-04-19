THE EQUALIZER 2: Denzel is Back in New Trailer, And Many Bad People Are Going to Die

Denzel Washington is back as Robert McCall in The Equalizer 2, the sequel to the action hit made by Antoine Fuqua in 2014. Washington and Fuqua have teamed up with screenwriter Richard Wenk for another dose of ballistic bodily harm. How much ballistic bodily harm? Check out the trailer below.

Robert McCall serves an unflinching justice for the exploited and oppressed, but how far will he go when that is someone he loves?

There is a line in this trailer that Denzel says, it starts with, "... so I am going to kill each and every one of you..." and what he says after that made my jaw drop. It is a line delivered in that way that only Denzel does that would send shivers down your spine.

The Equalizer 2 is coming to cinemas this Summer on July 18th.