SOLO A STAR WARS STORY: Han Solo Joins a Crew in New Trailer

Contributing Editor; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Just days after the announcement that Solo: A Star Wars Story will have its World Premiere at Cannes next month we have a new trailer! 
 
Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo befriends his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and meets the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.
 
One of the first things I did not notice until watching this new trailer was the nose of the Millenium Falcon. At some point the old girl is going to need a face lift. It will probably happen sometime during this film. Speaking of facelifts, we also get to see Paul Bettany and the scarred visage of his character Dryden Vos. A common Star Wars staple is a chippy robot and we get to finally hear British writer/actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge chirp away as L3-37. Finally, I really, really liked the look of the Skariff troopers in Rogue One so I squeaked a bit when I saw the Solo versions of snowtroopers have a similar look. Just a production design fetish, I guess.  
 
Have a look for yourself and tell us below what you think and what you like in the new trailer! 
 
