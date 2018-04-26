PERFECT: In This Exclusive Clip Canadian Synchro Swimmers Get More Than Swimmers Ear

For all of its grace, precision and beauty you would not think that synchornized swimmers get their share of scrapes and knocks floating in unison in water. Then comes along this clip from Jérémie Battaglia’s documentary Perfect and ladies from the Canadian synchronized swimming team break down the number of injuries they have sustained and it makes sense.

Always in motion, always moving their arms and legs, lifting their teammaters out of the water, something is bound to happen. And it does. Quite a lot it turns out. Watch the exslusive clip given to Screen Anarchy below to learn more.