PERFECT: In This Exclusive Clip Canadian Synchro Swimmers Get More Than Swimmers Ear

For all of its grace, precision and beauty you would not think that synchornized swimmers get their share of scrapes and knocks floating in unison in water. Then comes along this clip from Jérémie Battaglia’s documentary Perfect and ladies from the Canadian synchronized swimming team break down the number of injuries they have sustained and it makes sense.
Always in motion, always moving their arms and legs, lifting their teammaters out of the water, something is bound to happen. And it does. Quite a lot it turns out. Watch the exslusive clip given to Screen Anarchy below to learn more.
Director Jérémie Battaglia’s award-winning documentary PERFECT comes to VOD May 1 from Upstream Flix.
PERFECT, which follows the Canadian synchronized swimming team beyond the beauty, to the brawn it takes to qualify for Rio 2016, was awarded Best Documentary at the Winter Film Awards.
PERFECT has screened in over 110 cities worldwide to rave reviews.
Synchronized swimming is for girls. It’s for girls who can run a 400-metre sprint while holding their breath, and smiling. “Perfect” dives beyond the sequins and mascara to follow a team of elite athletes that do whatever it takes to make it to the Olympics. They’ll suffer concussions, black eyes, dislocated knees and sacrifice all on their quest for perfection.