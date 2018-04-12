MULAN: Disney's Live Action Film Lands Donnie Yen, Gong Li and Jet Li

I am not really one to pay attention to Disney's live action adaptations of their popular animated films. However, the recent spat of news of the additions of Donnie Yen, Gong Li and Jet Li to their live-action version of Mulan have piqued my interest for the moment.

Jet Li is in final talks to play the emperor of China, who orders the mobilization of troops via the conscription of one male from each household. THR Meanwhile, Gong Li is confirmed as the villain of Mulan, a powerful witch (this appears to be a departure from Disney's 1998 animated version...) THR Yen will play Commander Tung, a mentor and teacher to Mulan. Deadline

Donnie Yen is really no surprise considering his latent breakout role in Star Wars Rogue One. Disney now knows what he can do and having him fulfill the role of Commander Tung makes sense.

Jet Li has flirted with success in North America and the international action scene over the years. It would be nice to see this great martial arts action star throw down once more but if his fans happen to be drawn into a screening this will at least put a smile on our faces.

Gong Li has been one of China's long lasting beauties, as well as one of Zhang Yimou's most frequent collaborators. She doesn't work often but the chance to see her vamp it up as a Disney villain is welcome nonetheless.