Morbido 2018: Call For Submissions Now Open

Let's say you got a film coming out this year and you have not settled on where to have your Mexican-slash-LatAm-slash-HeckEvenWorld Premiere. May we suggest to you that you give serious thought to submitting your film to our friends at the Morbido Fest?

Held in the heart of Mexico City, Morbido hosts a premium lineup of LatAm and international titles every year. A few of the Screen Anarchy family have attended the festival and our own Shelagh and Izzy have both had their short films play at the festival. Clearly there is no bias here. Wink.

This year Morbido Fest is celebrating it’s 11th edition. We call on short film, animation, documentary and feature filmmakers working within the horror, fantasy and science fiction genres to submit their work to our eleventh edition, which will be held from October 31st through November 10th, 2018 in Mexico City.