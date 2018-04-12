Martin Scorsese to Direct Netflix Comedy Special About Canadian Comedic Institution SCTV

One of Canada's greatest exports have always been our comedians. Immune to grumpy presidents, trade wars and tariffs many of our homegrown talents found enormous success south of the 49th in America. I want to say that every Canadian knows who and what SCTV is but I would be gleefully dating myself. But probably no other sketch comedy group has found as much across the board success as the cast of SCTV has over the years since the show ran from 1976 to 1984.

At one time of another, members of SCTV, the Canadian television sketch comedy show found themselves south of the border working in Hollywood productions. The late John Candy would star in seminal comedies like Uncle Buck and Planes, Trains and Automobiles. Catherine O'Hara would become a frequent member of the Christopher Guest family (Best in Show and A Mighty Wind). For better or for worse, Eugene Levy would be the every-dad in the American Pie series. Martin Short brought his Ed Grimley antics to Saturday Night Live for a year even. Dave Thomas and Rick Moranis would create probably the most iconic Canadian characters of all time, Bob and Doug Mackenzie cementing their cult status with the movie Strange Brew, before starring in many Hollywood productions.

And today Netflix has announced that the director of directors, Martin Scorsese will be directing a yet to be titled original comedy special about SCTV right here in Toronto, where is all began. Jimmy Kimmel will host the special and speak with SCTV alumnus Joe Flaherty, Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, Catherine O’Hara, Martin Short and Dave Thomas. The special will tape at our historic Elgin Theatre in downtown Toronto.