Lovecraft Lives! Vestron Video Announces DAGON and BEYOND RE-ANIMATOR For Blu-ray This Summer

Street Date: 7/24/18

Blu-ray™ SRP: $39.97

PROGRAM DESCRIPTION

H.P. Lovecraft’s iconic tale comes to life when the Vestron Video Collector’s Series releases the modern retelling of the horror classic Dagon on limited edition Blu-ray™ on July 24 from Lionsgate. Directed by horror mastermind Stuart Gordon (Dolls, Re-Animator) and starring Ezra Godden, evil rises and a legend unleashes the rage of Hell after a yacht crashes on the Spanish coast and the survivors are forced to face their nightmares. Packed with all-new, never-before-seen special features, including interviews with Stuart Gordon and producer Brian Yuzna, as well as a conceptual art gallery from artist Richard Raaphorst, and featuring custom illustrated art, the restored and remastered Dagon limited edition Blu-ray will be available for the suggested retail price of $39.97.

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS

Residents of a fishing village tempted by greed evolve into freakish half-human creatures and must sacrifice outsiders to an ancient, monstrous god of the sea.

BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES

Audio Commentary with Director Stuart Gordon and Screenwriter Denis Paoli

Audio Commentary with Director Stuart Gordon and Star Ezra Godden

NEW – “Gods & Monsters” – A discussion with Director Stuart Gordon, Interviewed by Filmmaker Mick Garris

NEW – "Shadows over Imboca" – An Interview with Producer Brian Yuzna

NEW – "Fish Stories" – An Interview with S.T. Joshi, author of I Am Providence: The Life and Times of H.P. Lovecraft

– “Fish Stories” – An Interview with S.T. Joshi, author of I Am Providence: The Life and Times of H.P. Lovecraft Vintage EPK

Archival Interviews with Stuart Gordon, Ezra Godden, and other Cast & Crew

Theatrical Trailer

NEW – Conceptual Art Gallery from Artist Richard Raaphorst

Storyboard Gallery

Still Gallery

CAST

Ezra Godden TV’s “Band of Brothers” and “Masters of Horror,” Future Self

Brendan Price TV’s “Doctor Who” and “Target”

Javier Sandoval Beyond Re-Animator, Mad Love

PROGRAM INFORMATION

Year of Production: 2001

Title Copyright: © 2001 Castelao Productions, S.A. All Rights Reserved.

Type: Theatrical Release

Rating: R for strong violence/gore, sexuality/nudity and language.

Genre: Horror

Closed-Captioned: NA

Subtitles: Spanish, English SDH

Feature Run Time: 98 Minutes

Blu-ray Format: 1080p High Definition 16x9 Widescreen 1.78:1 Presentation

Blu-ray Audio: English 5.1 DTS-HD Master AudioTM

