Lovecraft Lives! Vestron Video Announces DAGON and BEYOND RE-ANIMATOR For Blu-ray This Summer

The terrifying tales of H.P. Lovecraft are the gift that keeps on giving to horror cinema, and the Vestron Video Collector's Series will celebrate a pair of more recent, underseen adaptations this summer with the releases of Stuart Gordon's Dagon and Brian Yuzna's final entry in the Re-Animator series, Beyond Re-animator.
The old gods would smile to know that they will be given new life with these upcoming releases, both packed with extras. Check out the details below and await your soggy fate when the releases hit store shelves July 24th!
Street Date: 7/24/18
PROGRAM DESCRIPTION
H.P. Lovecraft’s iconic tale comes to life when the Vestron Video Collector’s Series releases the modern retelling of the horror classic Dagon on limited edition Blu-ray™ on July 24 from Lionsgate. Directed by horror mastermind Stuart Gordon (Dolls, Re-Animator) and starring Ezra Godden, evil rises and a legend unleashes the rage of Hell after a yacht crashes on the Spanish coast and the survivors are forced to face their nightmares. Packed with all-new, never-before-seen special features, including interviews with Stuart Gordon and producer Brian Yuzna, as well as a conceptual art gallery from artist Richard Raaphorst, and featuring custom illustrated art, the restored and remastered Dagon limited edition Blu-ray will be available for the suggested retail price of $39.97.
OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS
Residents of a fishing village tempted by greed evolve into freakish half-human creatures and must sacrifice outsiders to an ancient, monstrous god of the sea.
BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES
CAST
Ezra Godden TV’s “Band of Brothers” and “Masters of Horror,” Future Self
Brendan Price TV’s “Doctor Who” and “Target”
Javier Sandoval Beyond Re-Animator, Mad Love
PROGRAM INFORMATION
Year of Production: 2001
Title Copyright: © 2001 Castelao Productions, S.A. All Rights Reserved.
Type: Theatrical Release
Rating: R for strong violence/gore, sexuality/nudity and language.
Genre: Horror
Closed-Captioned: NA
Subtitles: Spanish, English SDH
Feature Run Time: 98 Minutes
Blu-ray Format: 1080p High Definition 16x9 Widescreen 1.78:1 Presentation
Blu-ray Audio: English 5.1 DTS-HD Master AudioTM
