INCREDIBLES 2: Check Out The New Trailer

The Incredibles was kind of a big deal when it first came out in 2004. It was a few years after director Brad Bird had turned heads with the equally awesome Iron Giant but now he was enveloped within the warm embrace of the mighty Pixar.

With its retro-futuristic landscape, humor, and focus on family The Incredibles was just that, incredible. Bird would hit it out of the park again with Ratatouille. Then he went into live action and we kind of lost him for a short while.

But Bird is back where he belongs, in animation, and back behind the wheel of the new Incredibles 2 movie, due out on June 15th. A new trailer has come out today and it looks every bit as good as the first one. We appreciate the role reversal in the Parr family with Helen out in the World earning her keep while Bob is now a stay at home dad. We approve.