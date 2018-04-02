Hurdle Hawk - 1st ever Bengali Reality Web Series

Gone are the days when we would switch on the Television set to watch our favorite reality shows and programs. With every passing days and time as we step forward into the digital savvy world, it is becoming more easier for ourselves to watch the desired content which we are looking for, at our convenient time and obviously on the go.

Indian reality shows are the reasons of jubilation to the producers of this digital industry. Simultaneously, they achieve good commendations and create a very good platform for thousands who want to achieve great things in their field of interests. Main pleasure to watch these shows that these are the short termed perfect dose of entertainment.

Real is the last thing that strikes you about reality shows and to your surprise "Hurdle Hawk" is the first reality show, which is non-scripted. Yes, you heard it right! I can only wonder about the hurdles needed to create such a massive show, which is doing the rounds everywhere. Reality shows are a win-win situation for both the viewers and the participants. For viewers, they are a refreshing change from their not so happening lives and give them the much needed push to do and achieve of what they have been waiting for so long. The biggest gainers are the contestants who get the right platform to showcase their skill. As well as, it is the easiest way to get name, fame and of course the prize money.

Here, I take the immense pleasure in writing this that I have got hold of a recently launched first ever Bengali Reality web series which has been launched on 23rd February, 2018 on a web channel called Addatimes. A new fitness show where the enthusiastic participants from every corner have poured in to take this challenge and to prove themselves that they can win any obstacle without fear. From the massive group of fanatic volunteers 15 eligible contestants were chosen who were divided into 3 separate teams under 3 captains respectively.

With a series of thrilling games like “Mud Pool Walk, Moon Walk, Dangling Ladder, Tarzan and many more exciting hurdles in this Bengali reality web series will surely enlighten your spirit with zest. Many participants got serious wounds during the stunt but without affecting their courage to cross the hurdles they played tremendously well and competed brilliantly.

Hosted by the ravishing diva of Tollywood fame, Anindita Bose looked stunning in her super cool avatar. Uday Pratap Singh, the cute boy next door of the industry stole attention of all the female fans.

“It is my first stint as a director of a web series which was insane. I have done many national level shows for TV but grabbing attention for a digital content is all very different because, still a majority of audiences are not very familiar with this kind of online content”, says Pawan Agarwal, the director of the Bengali reality web series Hurdle Hawk. The whole bunch of cast and crew are fresher in this Webseries. Even for the DOP, this show was his debut web project who has also done many shows on TV before.

People are loving it across the globe because this kind of concept which is not yet discovered by any production house before and that too in a vernacular language which is the USP of the show. People can relate to the show easily and it gives them a boost of confidence that no one is less or inferior to others. Addatimes which is an online streaming partner of this web series is still handling with the volunteers proposals for the auditions who are willing to be a part of the unannounced Hurdle Hawk Season 2.

Don’t miss out the fun to watch the deserving contestant walking out with the prize money in the grand finale, which is streaming now on Addatimes.com.