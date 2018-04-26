Horrorant 2018: Complete Lineup Announced! MON MON MON MONSTERS to Open, THE RANGER to Close Greek Genre Fest

Next week the fifth annual Horrorant Film Festival tours Greece, bringing an eclectic lineup of local and international titles with it. The first wave of titles announced at the beginning of the month had a number of familiar titles from the LatAm region. There were also some good films from the European region as well.

As the festival draws near the complete lineup has been revealed and so much goodness awaits genre fans in Greece. To start with the opening and closing films, the terrific vampire flick Mon Mon Mon Monsters will open the festival and Jenn Wexler's The Ranger shows no signs of slowing down, continuing its blinding festival circuit run when it closes this festival.

Helping round off the LatAm content in the fest is one of my favorite films, Aterrados (Terrified). I might have written about it once or twice (cause it's damned good!).

There is also other vampire related flicks in the lineup as well. Living Among Us by Brian A. Metcalf crosses over into the found footage genre along with prior mentioned Cold Ground by Febien Delage, which features another classic monster. There is The Wanderers: The Quest of the Demon Hunter by Dragos Buliga, a Romanian vampire-esque film starring Armand Assante (find the trailer and tell me he doesn't look like he's headed out to a Hard Target cosplay event).

Another treat for the Horrorant audience will be the special program, a tribute to author HP Lovecraft. The program features screenings of From Beyond and In The Mouth of Madness among others.

Find all the films included in this year's festival below!