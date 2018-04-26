Horrorant 2018: Complete Lineup Announced! MON MON MON MONSTERS to Open, THE RANGER to Close Greek Genre Fest

Tribeca Coverage All Interviews Fantasy Movies Festival Reviews Hollywood Features How ScreenAnarchy Works
Next week the fifth annual Horrorant Film Festival tours Greece, bringing an eclectic lineup of local and international titles with it. The first wave of titles announced at the beginning of the month had a number of familiar titles from the LatAm region. There were also some good films from the European region as well.
As the festival draws near the complete lineup has been revealed and so much goodness awaits genre fans in Greece. To start with the opening and closing films, the terrific vampire flick Mon Mon Mon Monsters will open the festival and Jenn Wexler's The Ranger shows no signs of slowing down, continuing its blinding festival circuit run when it closes this festival.
Horrorant Film Festival “FRIGHT NIGHTS”, one of the fastest up and coming genre film festival in Europe, celebrates its five years and is ready to offer to the Greek audience its most complete and diverse lineup of its history.From May 3 to 9, 25 movies from all around the world will premiere in Athens and compete for this year’s Horrorant awards.The steadily rising film industry of North America bore some exceptional fruits this year, making our choices tough, and with a final list of nine movies coming from that part of the planet, it seems that Spain’s crown will be seriously questioned.Here is the list of the 25 movies that will be screened in the International Competition section:Cold Ground by Fabien Delage [FR]Compulsión by Ángel González [ES]Crystal Eyes (Mirada de Cristal) by Ezequiel Endelman & Leandro Montejano [ARG]Doubleplusungood by Marco Laguna [BE]Framed by Marc Martínez [ES]Living Among Us by Brian A. Metcalf [USA]Luciferina by Gonzalo Calzada [ARG]México Bárbaro II by Diego Cohen, Christian Cueva, Ricardo Farias, Michelle Garza, Carlos Meléndez, Lex Ortega, Abraham Sánchez, Sergio Tello, Fernando Urdapilleta [MEX]Mon Mon Mon Monsters by Giddens Ko [TW] (OPENING FILM)Necronomicón: The Book of Hell (Necronomicón: El Libro del Infierno) by Marcelo Schapces [ARG]Our Evil (Mal Nosso) by Samuel Galli [BR]Skin Creepers by Ezra Tsegaye [GER]Snowflake (Schneeflöckchen) by Adolfo J. Kolmerer & William James [GER]Stop Over in Hell (Parada en el Infierno) by Víctor Matellano [ES]Terrified (Aterrados) by Demián Rugna [ARG]The Envelope (Konvert) by Vladimir Markov [RUS]The Evil Within by Andrew Getty [USA]The Houses October Built 2 by Bobby Roe [USA]The Inhabitant (El Habitante) by Guillermo Amoedo [MEX/CL]The Laplace's Demon (Il Demone di Laplace) by Giordano Giulivi [IT]The Ranger by Jenn Wexler [USA] (CLOSING FILM)The Wanderers: The Quest of the Demon Hunter by Dragos Buliga [ROM]Trauma by Lucio A. Rojas [CL]Tuftland by Roope Olenius [FIN]What The Waters Left Behind (Los Olvidados) by Luciano Onetti & Nicolás Onetti [ARG]This year’s Special Tribute is dedicated to H.P. Lovecraft, the emblematic writer who left his mark in horror literature and consequently in cinema. Honoring his masterpieces, Horrorant Film Festival will screen five movies that are directly or indirectly inspired or based on his works:The Haunted Palace (1963)From Beyond (1986)Bride of Re-Animator (1989)In the Mouth of Madness (1994)The Whisperer in Darkness (2011)Finally, we could not forget the Short Films section, and after a careful screening through almost 500 submitted shorts, we selected the following 38 (8 greek and 30 foreign):Greek Shorts9023 by Tania Nanavraki & Sotiris PetridisA Child Outside by Panos EliakopoulosAfter Dark by Konstantinos Gourgiotis & George LeontakianakosErinyes by Dimitris PemmasHeimlich by Kostas BakourisThe Dot by Leonidas FountoulisThe Elected by Thomas GiannakisTo Kouti (The Box) by Aris DeligiannidisInternational Shorts9 Steps (9 Pasos) by Marisa Crespo & Moisés RomeraAlice (Alicia) by Daniel M. CaneiroAlicia by Enrique MuñozAlleycats by Alejandro JiménezBesoin Dead by Aurélien DigardBirthday by Alberto ViavatteneCaronte by Luis TinocoCentrifugado by Mireia NogueraCompatible by Pau BacarditDefunctionary (Defuncionario) by Wiro BerriatúaDrops (Gotas) by Sergio MorcilloImpacto by Héctor RomanceInnocent Drawings (Bocetos Inocentes) by Juan González HenaoJigsaw Feeling by Emilio SoberinoLion by Davide MeliniLook Away by Sang Hoon LeeLunch Ladies by J.M. LoganMarta Is Not Coming For Dinner (Marta No Viene A Cenar) by Macarena AstorgaMothers of Luna (Madres De Luna) by Alicia Albares¡NO! by Pedro Maccarone & Max FrancoNouvelle Cuisine by Manuel Reyes HalabyOut of The Darkness (Skickelsen) by Jonas GrammingRound-trip (Aller-retour) by Victor CescaShort but Sweet (Kort maar Krachtig) by Junaid ChundrigarSuspense or Surprise (Suspenso o Sorpresa) by Daniel BernalThe Island (La Mediana) by Martin Van HasselThe Last Drop (Der Letzte Tropfen) by Sascha ZimmermannUnni by Inwook KimZ Fest by David CorderoWe honestly couldn’t have been more proud of our lineup of movies we proudly bring to the greek audience. Horrorant Film Festival turns 5 and this May, Athens will experience a real cinematic celebration. Join us!